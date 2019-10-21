AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.
Northglenn at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Westminster, 6 p.m.
Brighton at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Gateway vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.