AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 6 p.m.

Hinkley at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Northglenn at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Westminster, 6 p.m.

Brighton at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Gateway vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.