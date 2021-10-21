AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FOOTBALL
Denver South vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Weld Central at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Centennial League Challenge
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Prairie View at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill at Class 5A Region 1 at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
Vista PEAK at Class 4A Region 3 at Central Park (Denver), 3 p.m.
Aurora Central, Gateway at Class 4A Region 2 at Monument Valley Park, 3:30 p.m.