AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
William Smith at DSST: Green Valley Ranch, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Denver South, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
William Smith at STEM Highlands Ranch, 3:30 p.m.
Denver West at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
Rocky Mountain Prep SMART at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview vs. Mountain Vista at Halftime Help Stadium, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Class 5A state tournament (1st round) at Collindale G.C., 8:30 a.m.