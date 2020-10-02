AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
SOFTBALL
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Centennial League at Smoky Hill H.S.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
SOFTBALL
Brighton at Hinkley, 11 a.m.
Vista PEAK at Prairie View, 11 a.m.
Grand Junction Central at Regis Jesuit, noon
Centennial League Challenge
Championship: Cherokee Trail vs. Smoky Hill
Third-place: Cherry Creek vs. Arapahoe
Fifth-place: Eaglecrest vs. Mullen
Seventh-place: Overland vs. Grandview