AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Abraham Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Denver North at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Colorado Academy, 5:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Overland at Centennial/Continental League Championships at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.