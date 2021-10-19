AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central at Fort Lupton, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Brighton, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Fort Lupton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Adams City at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Brighton at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.