AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Fort Lupton, 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Brighton, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Fort Lupton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Adams City at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Brighton at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.