AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Denver East at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Grandview vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Denver East, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.