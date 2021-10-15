AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Denver East at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Grandview vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Denver East, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.