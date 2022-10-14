AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Gateway at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 5A Region 6 (at Metzler Ranch Community Park)
Grandview vs. Loveland, 10 a.m.
First round winners, 12:15 p.m.
First round losers, 12:15 p.m.
Second qualifying game, 2:30 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7 (at Chatfield H.S.)
Eaglecrest vs. Arvada West, 12:30 p.m.
First round winners, 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A individual state tournament at City Park, 9 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain at Grandview, 4 p.m.
Denver East at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.