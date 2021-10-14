AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Doherty at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Gateway vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

Northglenn at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Skyview at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Thornton, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County

CROSS COUNTRY

Continental League Championships at Highlands Ranch H.S., 9 a.m. (boys), 9:30 a.m. (girls)

Colorado League Championships at Englewood H.S., 1 p.m. (boys), 1:40 p.m. (girls)

Centennial League Championship at Arapahoe Co. Fairgrounds, 3 p.m. (boys), 3:30 p.m. (girls)

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center/Denver Tennis Park/Denver South H.S., 9 a.m.