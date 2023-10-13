AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Overland vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 6 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway vs. Hinkley at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 5A Region 1 (at Arvada West H.S.)

Regis Jesuit vs. Arvada West, 10 a.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Heritage, 12:30 p.m.
Winners, 3 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7 (at ThunderRidge H.S.)

Cherokee Trail vs. Legacy, 12:30 p.m.
Winner, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A individual state tournament at City Park, 9 a.m.

