AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Weather/field condtions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Fruita Monument vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Adams City, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Vista PEAK Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
Centennial League Challenge
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Regis Jesuit at Continental League Championships at Salisbury Equestrian Park
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A individual state tournament at City Park, 9 a.m.