AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Skyview, 6 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Denver East, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4 p.m.
Grandview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A team state tournament (semifinals)
Regis Jesuit at Valor Christian, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Mary’s Academy vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:15 p.m.