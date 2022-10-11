AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Gateway at Skyview, 6 p.m.

Arapahoe at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Denver East, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4 p.m.

Grandview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A team state tournament (semifinals)

Regis Jesuit at Valor Christian, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Mary’s Academy vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:15 p.m.