AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Weather/field conditions/official permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Denver East at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Vista PEAK Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 6:30 p.m.
Skyview at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Rangeview at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Aurora Central vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
Overland vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Colorado League Championships at Aurora Sports Park, 9 a.m. girls, 9:30 a.m. boys
City League Championships at City Park, 4:30 p.m. boys, 5 p.m. girls

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A team state tournament (semifinals)

Fossil Ridge vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC-Monaco, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.
Dakota Ridge vs. Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

