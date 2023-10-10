AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Weather/field conditions/official permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Denver East at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Vista PEAK Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 6:30 p.m.

Skyview at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Rangeview at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Aurora Central vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

Overland vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Colorado League Championships at Aurora Sports Park, 9 a.m. girls, 9:30 a.m. boys

City League Championships at City Park, 4:30 p.m. boys, 5 p.m. girls

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A team state tournament (semifinals)

Fossil Ridge vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC-Monaco, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.

Dakota Ridge vs. Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.