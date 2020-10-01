AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Westminster at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Centennial League Challenge

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

EMAC Championships at Riverdale Regional Park, 5 p.m.