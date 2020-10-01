AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020:
SOFTBALL
Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Centennial League Challenge
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
EMAC Championships at Riverdale Regional Park, 5 p.m.