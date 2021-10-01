AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

FOOTBALL

Gateway vs. Denver South at All-City Stadium, 6 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Denver East vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Centaurus, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Legend, 3:30 p.m.

Niwot at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Overland at Northfield, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

BOYS SOCCER

Northglenn at Rangeview, 10 a.m.

Gateway at Westminster, noon

Vista PEAK at Brighton, 1 p.m.

Prairie View at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Overland at Westminster, 10 a.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 11 a.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 11 a.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 11 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Grandview at Stapleton, 8 a.m.

Regis Jesuit at Salida Classic, 10 am.

GYMNASTICS

Overland at Broomfield Invite at Mountain Range H.S., 10 a.m.