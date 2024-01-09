AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Schedule subject to change:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Regis Groff, 6 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer at Overland, 7 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Skyview at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denver North at Smoky Hill, 6 p.m.
Overland at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Regis Groff at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Vista PEAK Prep at Prairie View, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.