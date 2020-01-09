AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Douglas County at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Gateway, Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 5 p.m.; girls, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Adams City at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.
Northglenn, Westminster at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Mullen at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 5:30 p.m.