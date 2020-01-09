AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Douglas County at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Gateway, Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 5 p.m.; girls, 6 p.m.

Hinkley at Rangeview, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Adams City at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.

Northglenn, Westminster at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 5:30 p.m.