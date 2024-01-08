AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Schedule subject to change:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valor Christian at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bear Creek at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Legend at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Chatfield at The Edge, 1:15 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Castle View at The Ice Ranch, 2:40 p.m.

