AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023:
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail at Legend, 5:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Columbine, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Overland, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heritage at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Skyview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest at Bennett, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Denver East vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.
Valor Christian vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Castle View at Gateway, 1 p.m.
Douglas County at Grandview, 2 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Eaglecrest, 2 p.m.
DSST Green Valley Ranch at Hinkley, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northglenn at Overland, 1 p.m.
Valor Christian at Hinkley, 1 p.m.
Grandview at Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Smoky Hill Buffalo Invitational, 8 a.m.
Hinkley at Evergreen Invitational, 9 a.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Vista PEAK at Denver South, 8 a.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Monarch vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Heritage at South Suburban Ice Arena, 8:05 p.m.