AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Schedule subject to change:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbine at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rock Canyon at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Skyview at Vista PEAK Prep, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Grandview at Colfax Smackdown at Denver East, 5 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Conflict in Cleveland (New Mexico)

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest at Conflict in Cleveland (New Mexico)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hinkley, Rangeview at Relay Meet at Manual H.S., 3:30 p.m.

Blizzard Invitational at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m. (prelims)

ICE HOCKEY

Denver East vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.

Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.