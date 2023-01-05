AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail vs. Windsor at Legend, 2 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Legend, 3:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

DSST Conservatory Green at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Mountain Vista, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Huntington Park Tournament (California)

Smoky Hill vs. TBA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DSST Conservatory Green at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Fossil Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Northglenn, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Overland at Sand Creek, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Hinkley, Vista PEAK at Northfield Triangular, 5 p.m.

Ralston Valley at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 7 p.m.