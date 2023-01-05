AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail vs. Windsor at Legend, 2 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Legend, 3:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
DSST Conservatory Green at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Mountain Vista, 7 p.m.
Northglenn at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Huntington Park Tournament (California)
Smoky Hill vs. TBA
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DSST Conservatory Green at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Fossil Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Northglenn, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Overland at Sand Creek, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Hinkley, Vista PEAK at Northfield Triangular, 5 p.m.
Ralston Valley at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 7 p.m.