AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rangeview at Columbine, 1 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Grandview, 2:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Valor Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at ThunderRidge, 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fruita Monument at Vista PEAK, 1 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Hinkley, 1 p.m.

Heritage at Smoky Hill, 2 p.m.

WRESTLING

Grandview, Smoky Hill at Mullen Invitational, 8 a.m.

Vista PEAK at Niwot, 8 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Monarch at The Sports Stable, 8:40 p.m.