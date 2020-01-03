AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rangeview at Columbine, 1 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Grandview, 2:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Valor Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at ThunderRidge, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fruita Monument at Vista PEAK, 1 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Hinkley, 1 p.m.
Heritage at Smoky Hill, 2 p.m.
WRESTLING
Grandview, Smoky Hill at Mullen Invitational, 8 a.m.
Vista PEAK at Niwot, 8 a.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek vs. Monarch at The Sports Stable, 8:40 p.m.