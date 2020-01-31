AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Alameda International, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alameda International at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Overland, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hinkley at Denver North, 6 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Overland, Regis Jesuit and Vista PEAK at Chatfield

GIRLS SWIMMING

Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview at APS Championships (prelims) at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Aspen vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.

Valor Christian vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.