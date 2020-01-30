AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Denver North, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.