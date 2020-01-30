AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Denver North, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.