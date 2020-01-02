AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Vista at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson, 4:30 p.m.
Ponderosa at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Regis Jesuit at Doc Buchanan Invitational (Clovis, Calif.)
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.