AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Vista at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson, 4:30 p.m.

Ponderosa at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Regis Jesuit at Doc Buchanan Invitational (Clovis, Calif.)

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.