AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Columbine at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.