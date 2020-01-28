AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Overland, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Columbine at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.