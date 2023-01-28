AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Denver West at Vista PEAK, noon

George Washington at Rangeview, 1 p.m.

Hinkley at Denver East, 1 p.m.

Grandview at Overland, 2 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 2:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Regis Jesuit, 2:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Overland, 12:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 1 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 1:30 p.m.

Denver West at Vista PEAK, 1:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at Rangeview, 3 p.m.

Hinkley at Denver East, 3 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Rangeview at Lincoln H.S., 8 a.m.

Grandview, Hinkley, Smoky Hill, Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson, 8:30 a.m.

Gateway at Valley Classic, 9 a.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest, Overland, Regis Jesuit at Chatfield Warhorse Invitational

GIRLS SWIMMING

City League “B” Meet at Hinkley, 8:45 a.m.

Centennial League “B” Meet diving at Cherry Creek, 10 a.m.

Centennial League “B” Meet at Smoky Hill, 10 a.m.

Continental League “B” Meet at Heritage H.S., 10:30 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Mountain Vista at The Ice Ranch, 6:45 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Ralston Valley at APEX Ice Arena, 7 p.m.