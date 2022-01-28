AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Schedule subject to change:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Grandview at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Vista PEAK at Quad Meet at Montbello, 6 p.m.

Legacy at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

APS Championships at Aurora Central, prelims 4:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Dakota Ridge vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center. 7:50 p.m.