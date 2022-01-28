AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Schedule subject to change:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Grandview at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Vista PEAK at Quad Meet at Montbello, 6 p.m.
Legacy at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
APS Championships at Aurora Central, prelims 4:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Dakota Ridge vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center. 7:50 p.m.