AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thornton at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Denver West vs. Hinkley at Town Center of Aurora, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.