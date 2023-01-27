AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northglenn at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Grandview, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest, Gateway at Valley Classic at Center H.S., 11 a.m.

Rangeview at Smoky Hill, 6 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Douglas County, Grand Junction at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Chatfield, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Multiple schools at Gateway, 4:15 p.m.

Continental “C” League meet at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.