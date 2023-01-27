AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northglenn at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Grandview, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest, Gateway at Valley Classic at Center H.S., 11 a.m.
Rangeview at Smoky Hill, 6 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Douglas County, Grand Junction at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Chatfield, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Multiple schools at Gateway, 4:15 p.m.
Continental “C” League meet at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.