AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Schedule subject to change:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Weld Central at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest at Golden, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Hinkley at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.