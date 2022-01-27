AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Schedule subject to change:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Weld Central at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest at Golden, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hinkley at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.