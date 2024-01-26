AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Denver East at Hinkley, 7:30 p.m.
Rangeview at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Denver West, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Denver East at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Denver West, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Smoky Hill at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Poudre School District at NoCo Ice Center, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Denver East at Big Bear Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *