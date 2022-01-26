AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Schedule subject to change:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Englewood at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Mountain Vista at Overland, 5 p.m.
Triangular at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.