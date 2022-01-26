AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Schedule subject to change:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Englewood at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Mountain Vista at Overland, 5 p.m.

Triangular at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.