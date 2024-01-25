AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Schedule subject to change:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway vs. FNE Warriors at Northeast Early College, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Skyview, 7 p.m.
Gradview at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Denver South, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gateway vs. FNE Warriors at Northeast Early College, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 6 p.m.
Skyview at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Denver South at Vista PEAK Prep, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Thomas Jefferson at Vista PEAK Prep, 5 p.m.
Multiple schools at Rangeview, 5 p.m.
Chatfield, Legend at Grandview, 6 p.m.
Denver North, Denver West at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Vista PEAK Prep at Douglas County, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Mullen at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.