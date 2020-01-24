AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Armando Rodriguez Memorial at Eaglecrest, 8 a.m.

Gateway, Overland at Les Mattocks Invitational at Lincoln H.S., 8 a.m.

Hinkley, Regis Jesuit at Northglenn Norse Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Highlands Ranch at Cherokee Trail, 9 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Fort Collins at NoCo Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Monarch at The Sports Stable, 8:40 p.m.