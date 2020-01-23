AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams City at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Brighton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Thornton, Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.

Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.