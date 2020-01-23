AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams City at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Brighton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 5:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Brighton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Thornton, Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.
Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.