AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Denver North at Vista PEAK Prep, 7 p.m.
FNE Warriors at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit (Boys Division Gym), 5:30 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Rangeview vs. FNE Warriors at Northeast Early College, 5:30 p.m.
Gateway at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Denver North, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Gateway at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.
Rangeview at Manual, 5 p.m. (dive meet)
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek vs. Ralston Valley at APEX Center, 1:45 p.m.