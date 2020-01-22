AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Englewood, Westminster at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.

Gateway, Hinkley at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.

Mullen vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.

Northglenn at Rangeview, 5 p.m.