AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Englewood, Westminster at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.
Gateway, Hinkley at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.
Mullen vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.
Northglenn at Rangeview, 5 p.m.