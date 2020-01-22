AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Overland, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Overland, 5:30 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Gateway at Harrison, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m., girls 6 p.m.