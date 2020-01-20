AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 7 p.m.

Thornton at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Thornton, 7 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherry Creek at Rangeview, 5 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.