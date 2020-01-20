AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Thornton, 7 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cherry Creek at Rangeview, 5 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.