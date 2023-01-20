AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Overland at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Grandview, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Grandview at Top of the Rockies at Centaurus H.S.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley at APS Championships at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Castle View vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Ralston Valley at APEX Center, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kennedy at Vista PEAK, noon
Rangeview at Hinkley, noon
Doherty at Grandview, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kennedy at Vista PEAK, 1:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 2 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Grandview at Top of the Rockies at Centaurus H.S.
Hinkley, Regis Jesuit at Northglenn Invitational
Overland, Smoky Hill at Castle View H.S.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest, Regis Jesuit at Douglas County Tiara Challenge, 8 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley at APS Championships at Rangeview, diving prelims 9:15 a.m., swim and dive finals 11:30 a.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 12:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Fort Collins vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Monarch at Boulder Valley Sports Stable, 5 p.m.