AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Grandview, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Grandview at Top of the Rockies at Centaurus H.S.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley at APS Championships at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Castle View vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Ralston Valley at APEX Center, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kennedy at Vista PEAK, noon

Rangeview at Hinkley, noon

Doherty at Grandview, 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kennedy at Vista PEAK, 1:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 2 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Grandview at Top of the Rockies at Centaurus H.S.

Hinkley, Regis Jesuit at Northglenn Invitational

Overland, Smoky Hill at Castle View H.S.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest, Regis Jesuit at Douglas County Tiara Challenge, 8 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley at APS Championships at Rangeview, diving prelims 9:15 a.m., swim and dive finals 11:30 a.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 12:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Fort Collins vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Monarch at Boulder Valley Sports Stable, 5 p.m.