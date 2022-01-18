AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Schedule subject to change:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Ralston Valley, 7 p.m.

Skyview at Gateway, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 7 p.m.

Valor Christian at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Vista PEAK at Overland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Vista PEAK at Overland, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.