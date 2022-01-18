AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Schedule subject to change:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Ralston Valley, 7 p.m.
Skyview at Gateway, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Gateway at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 7 p.m.
Valor Christian at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Vista PEAK at Overland, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Vista PEAK at Overland, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.