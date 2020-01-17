AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Lakewood, 1 p.m.

Castle View at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK at Palmer, 2 p.m.

Lincoln at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Rangeview at Rock Canyon, 8:30 a.m.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland at Smoky Hill Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Grandview at Top of the Rockies Invitational at Centaurus H.S., 9 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hinkley at Pueblo County Invitational

ICE HOCKEY

Castle View vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:20 p.m.