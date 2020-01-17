AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Arvada West, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hinkley at Pueblo County Invitational

WRESTLING

Grandview at Top of the Rockies Invitational at Centaurus HS, 1 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Rockwell Rumble (Utah)

ICE HOCKEY

Monarch vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.