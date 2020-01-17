AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Arvada West, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Hinkley at Pueblo County Invitational
WRESTLING
Grandview at Top of the Rockies Invitational at Centaurus HS, 1 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Rockwell Rumble (Utah)
ICE HOCKEY
Monarch vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.