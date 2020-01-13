AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Thornton, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Dakota Ridge, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Thornton at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Mullen at Overland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Englewood at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Heritage at Rangeview, 5 p.m.

Mullen, Overland at Hinkley, 5 p.m.