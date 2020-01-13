AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Thornton, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Dakota Ridge, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Mullen at Overland, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Englewood at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Heritage at Rangeview, 5 p.m.
Mullen, Overland at Hinkley, 5 p.m.