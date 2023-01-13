AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Kennedy, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kennedy at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Overland at Thornton, 7 p.m.
Palmer at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Armando Rodriguez Memorial at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Smoky Hill Invitational, diving 5:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Pueblo County Hornet Invitational