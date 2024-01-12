AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rangeview at Vista PEAK Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Smoky Hill at Palmer, 5:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Vista PEAK Prep, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Overland, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail, Smoky HIll at Smoky Hill Invitational, 5 p.m. (diving)
ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain vs. Regis Jesuit at The Ice Ranch, 5:15 p.m.