AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Manual, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Regis Groff at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Vista PEAK at Westminster, 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Denver East at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Overland, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Regis Jesuit at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 5 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.