AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Manual, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Regis Groff at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Vista PEAK at Westminster, 5 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Denver East at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Overland, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Regis Jesuit at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 5 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.