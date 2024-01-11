AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Gateway, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Vista PEAK Prep, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Regis Groff, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Rangeview, Thomas Jefferson at Denver South, 5 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Denver East, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Overland at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

