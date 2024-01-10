AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Schedule subject to change:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rampart at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Valor Christian at Grandview, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 6 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.
Legacy at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Multiple teams at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Multiple teams at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.